Fitbit Ionic smartwatch is recalled due to reports of burns

Fitbit today announced a recall for its Ionic smartwatches, which were introduced in 2017, and discontinued in 2020. The announcement comes as the company and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) received multiple reports of the device overheating and causing burn injuries.

The Fitbit notice says that the battery in the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

“Fitbit, in conjunction with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), announced a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, which the company introduced in 2017 and stopped producing in 2020. The battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard. The health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users. We will offer a refund to Fitbit Ionic customers. This voluntary recall is specific to Fitbit Ionic devices. It does not impact any other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers. If you own a Fitbit Ionic, please stop using your device.”

The CPSC’s notice claims the same issues are being reported to the office. The recall affects all Ionic smartwatches, in all colors and all models, including the Ionic FB503CPBU, FB503GYBK, FB503WTGY, and FB503WTNV. In the report, we also find out that about 1 million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches were sold in the US, and about 693,000 were sold internationally.

“This recall only involves the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. It was sold with a polyurethane band and has a 1.4-inch color LCD screen. The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray. The smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep. Only the following models and colors are included in this recall. For the Ionic device, the model number (FB503) is on the back of the device near where the band attaches. Fitbit is printed on the front of the Ionic Smartwatch.”

If you have additional questions, Fitbit set up a website where users can find answers to any queries. The site also allows users to find out more about the recall, the process, and how the refund is processed. We strongly recommend that you stop using the smartwatch immediately, follow this website to request a refund, and return the device to Fitbit and its partners.

Fitbit will offer a refund of $299, which was the original retail price of the smartwatch when it was available and sold publicly. Users will also be offered a 40% discount code on existing smartwatches, so they can easily replace their old devices with a new one.