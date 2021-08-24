A video of the upcoming Fitbit Charge 5 has surfaced on the web just a few days after reputable leaker Evan Blass showed off the device in all its glory. According to the video shared, Fitbit Charge 5 will cost more than its predecessors, but will make up for the high cost by featuring an ECG sensor, a color display, and other new features like daily readiness and stress management scores.

The device will cost $179, according to the leaker. The price is $30 more than the launch price of Fitbit Charge 4 but given the additions like color display in place of monochromatic in the last generation and a heart rate sensor, the price seems (kind of) justified.

In addition to the color display and new sensor, the key highlight of the software appears to be the Daily Readiness Score. The video shows that the score will be calculated based on your exercise history, sleep, and heart rate, and then the device will recommend what kind of exercise you should do for the day. For example, if you didn’t have a good sleep, or if you had a hard day at the gym, the Fitbit may recommend a light yoga workout instead of a 15-mile run. The feature will only be available to Fitbit Premium subscribers, which costs $10 a month or $80 a year.

The smartband will retain the GPS sensor from the last generation and will come with a new Health Metrics dashboard. The video doesn’t mention the launch date, nor does the leaker, but according to the previous press images leaked, we can expect the smartband to arrive just in time for the holiday season this year.

Are you looking forward to purchasing the Charge 5? What are your expectations from the fitness tracker? Let us know in the comments section below!