Fitbit is one of the best smartwatch makers of 2021. The company introduced its Luxe smartband earlier this year and is now looking to expand its portfolio ahead of the holiday season. A couple of high-resolution images of the upcoming Fitbit Charge 5 fitness band were shared by popular leaker Evan Blass on Twitter.

Taking a quick look at the Charge 5, the fitness band does look quite different than its predecessor, Fitbit Charge 4. The Charge 5 is much rounder than Charge 4, especially along the sides and the top and bottom of each bezel. The images also show elongated sensors along the two sides of the smart band. This could, presumably, be an ECG sensor that Fitbit first introduced with its Fitbit Sense.

The renders also show the heart rate which suggests there will be at least a heart rate sensor and a GPS sensor lying underneath. But, based on the renders, it’s quite difficult to determine what sort of other sensors the device might feature.

The most interesting thing about the renders is that it shows that the Charge 5 will use a color display (finally!). Even though other Fitbit devices such as Versa, Sense, and even Luxe support a color display, all the previous generation Fitbit Charge devices have used a black-and-white display. According to the renders, the Charge 5 might be the first one to use a color display. The device could also come in three colors this time: black, slate gray/blue, and dull pink.

Images shared by Evan Blass have one thing in common — all share the same date of October 23. Some earlier reports have suggested an October release, however, October 23 is Saturday which makes it a little bit sketchy. Though this could very well be the day Fitbit Charge 5 is available for purchase to the public.

There’s no mention of the price as of now, but it will presumably be around the same price Fitbit Charge 4 was available in, i.e., around $150.

Are you looking forward to purchasing Charge 5? What extra features are you looking forward to seeing in the fitness tracker? Let us know in the comments section below!