Fitbit just announced its Fitbit Charge 5 smart tracker. The new wearable can track ECG and even your stress levels, and it also has a thinner design that is more comfortable on your wrist.

This is the first time for Fitbit to release a redesigned health tracker with a new look. The last redesign was with the Charge 3 back in 2018. While the looks remained true to the brand and lineup, a few smaller improvements enhance the overall feel and looks of the device.

The Fitbit Charge 5 also comes with a new AMOLED always-on color display that is two times brighter than the last generation. The display should be far more visible in direct sunlight and when doing activities outside. It also has support for Fitbit Pay, it can sync your notifications and has 20 different clock face options.

It also includes new sensors, such as GPS, ECG, and EDA sensors. It can track your heart’s health condition and your stress levels. Spo2 and skin temperature tracking are also present, which has returned from the Charge 4 series. The battery should last you 7 days on a single charge, according to Fitbit, although leaving the always-on display feature may flatten the battery much sooner.

This adds up to a great overall upgrade that makes this fitness tracker a better wearable for health tracking and a smartwatch. The Fitbit Charge 5 will set you back for $179.95, and it will be available in Black, Lunar White, and Steel Blue color options. You can pre-order it today from Fitbit’s website, and it will officially launch in the fall. Fitbit hasn’t announced when exactly it will be available officially.

What are your thoughts about the new Fitbit Charge 5? Will you upgrade from your existing fitness tracker? Let us know in the comments!

