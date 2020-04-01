Fitbit Charge 4 has been launched in India. It comes as a successor to Charge 3 that was launched back in 2018. The new wearable features built-in GPS and Spotify (Premium required), a swim-proof design, and an inductive button. The touchscreen display is claimed to be a scratch-resistant screen, bright, and crisp.

It offers a new personalized standard based on your resting heart rate and age that tracks any workout that gets your heart pumping. It is being called Active Zone Minutes. Further, it is the first Fitbit tracker with built-in GPS.

The Fitbit Charge 4 comes with the ability to track your pace and distance in real-time, in addition to the 20+ goal-based exercise modes. A user can access seven GPS-enabled exercise modes, including a new outdoor workout mode for any outdoor activity like hiking, running or a brisk walk.

Previously only available on Fitbit smartwatches, smart wake (coming soon) uses machine learning to wake you at the optimal time. Further, Charge 4 features a SpO2 sensor as well. It offers SmartTrack automatic exercise tracking, Cardio Fitness Level and Score, floors climbed, female health-tracking, and more. The usual screen notifications are present.

The company claims Fitbit Charge 4 can last up to seven days on a single charge. It is priced at Rs 14,999 ($197) and comes in black, rosewood and storm blue/black colors.

It will be made available in stores and online worldwide starting April 2020.

Moreover, to support users and help people stay active at home during today’s times, Fitbit is offering 40 new pieces of Premium content for free in the Fitbit app. In addition, anyone new to Fitbit Premium can get a 90-day free trial of this paid subscription.