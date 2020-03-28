Author
Tags

What appears to be a Dutch promo video for the unannounced Fitbit Charge 4 has been leaked (embedded below). The device looks pretty much identical to the Fitbit Charge 3, but this being an upgrade, it brings several new features to the table.

Probably one of the most important among those is the addition of GPS, allowing users to track their workouts without the need to bring the phone along.

NFC also seems to make an appearance in order to facilitate Fitbit Pay transactions.

Reports suggest that the Charge 4 will set you back €149, while a Charge 4 SE will be somewhat more expensive, at €169, but containing more bands inside the box.

Source: Twitter
More coverage: The Verge, WinFuture

You May Also Like
HUAWEI Watch GT2

HUAWEI unveils doorstep replacement and repair service for smartwatches in India

HUAWEI has also extended the warranty of all HUAWEI and HONOR products by a span of up to three months in India owing to the coronavirus lockdown extension.

You will have more time to return unwanted products from Amazon and more online stores due to coronavirus

Amazon and other online retailers are extending their return policy times to help their customers return any unwanted products due to the coronavirus

New MacBook Air, iPad Pro and more are on sale today

Today’s deals include the, yet to be released, 13-inch MacBook Air and the iPad Pro, along with other great devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10+