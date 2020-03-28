What appears to be a Dutch promo video for the unannounced Fitbit Charge 4 has been leaked (embedded below). The device looks pretty much identical to the Fitbit Charge 3, but this being an upgrade, it brings several new features to the table.

Probably one of the most important among those is the addition of GPS, allowing users to track their workouts without the need to bring the phone along.

NFC also seems to make an appearance in order to facilitate Fitbit Pay transactions.

Reports suggest that the Charge 4 will set you back €149, while a Charge 4 SE will be somewhat more expensive, at €169, but containing more bands inside the box.

Fitbit Charge 4 pic.twitter.com/TaJGV2otkp — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 27, 2020

Source: Twitter

More coverage: The Verge, WinFuture