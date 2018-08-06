Wearables

Fitbit Charge 3 gets leaked, will we see it at IFA 2018?

Contents
fitbit charge 3

The Fitbit Charge 3 will replace the current-generation Charge 2, which was an evolution of the Charge HR. The Charge 2 was unveiled at the end of August, at the 2016 IFA. If the company is not planning on shaking things up, IFA 2018 is when we expect to see the Fitbit Charge 3 as well.

Speaking of the Fitbit Charge 3, the images above and below, as leaked by NieuweMobiel, allegedly depict the upcoming wearable. There’s not a lot of information here to go by, but there are still some bits that can be useful, aside from the timing of the leak.

Apparently, Fitbit will opt for a touch-screen (or other gesture-type) operation, as the side button seems to be missing. We still don’t know whether the company will grace the Fitbit Charge 3 with a GPS sensor, or future owners will still have to carry their smartphones for location tracking.

The interchangeable band approach seems to be unchanged, and NieuweMobiel notes that more straps and bands will be available than on the Charge 2 (which still had a good selection).

For what it’s worth, we’ll be at IFA 2018 and let you know if it happens, when it happens.

fitbit charge 3

Read More

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Via
MSPowerUser
Source
NieuweMobiel
Posted In
Wearables
Tags
Charge 3, FitBit, IFA, IFA 2018, Leaks, News
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.