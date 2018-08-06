The Fitbit Charge 3 will replace the current-generation Charge 2, which was an evolution of the Charge HR. The Charge 2 was unveiled at the end of August, at the 2016 IFA. If the company is not planning on shaking things up, IFA 2018 is when we expect to see the Fitbit Charge 3 as well.

Speaking of the Fitbit Charge 3, the images above and below, as leaked by NieuweMobiel, allegedly depict the upcoming wearable. There’s not a lot of information here to go by, but there are still some bits that can be useful, aside from the timing of the leak.

Apparently, Fitbit will opt for a touch-screen (or other gesture-type) operation, as the side button seems to be missing. We still don’t know whether the company will grace the Fitbit Charge 3 with a GPS sensor, or future owners will still have to carry their smartphones for location tracking.

The interchangeable band approach seems to be unchanged, and NieuweMobiel notes that more straps and bands will be available than on the Charge 2 (which still had a good selection).

For what it’s worth, we’ll be at IFA 2018 and let you know if it happens, when it happens.