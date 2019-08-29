We’ve seen the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch in previous leaks and even in its retail packaging over the past couple of weeks, and now the company decided to finally make it official. As the reports anticipated, the Versa 2 features a swimproof design and an on-device microphone that enables the first Amazon Alexa experience on a Fitbit smartwatch.

Battery life is, according to the company, more than five days, thanks mostly to the power saving features of the new processor, and the AMOLED display. The Versa 2 is available for preorders starting today on Fitbit.com and select online retailers for $199.95 in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminum case, and stone with a mist grey case. A Versa 2 Special Edition is also available for $229.95 in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminum case and smoke with a mist grey case.

The Fitbit Aria Air (image above) is joining the Aria family as a low-cost Bluetooth scale that tracks weight and syncs to the Fitbit app in order to calculate the body mass index. Available in black and white, the Aria Air will be available for pre-order on Fitbit.com starting late September 2019 for $49.95. Aria Air will be available on Fitbit.com and retailers worldwide beginning mid-October 2019, including Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target.

Fitbit Premium is a paid subscription service that “uses your unique data to deliver Fitbit’s most personalized experience yet, with actionable guidance and coaching to help you achieve your health and fitness goals”. Its goal is to help users to “move more, sleep better and eat well”, and it will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, when it will roll out in September.

You can find more details about the above products and service by following the source link below.