First Vivo Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 could launch in H1 2022

Every Android manufacturer seems to be joining the tablet hype train. Recently, Realme launched its new Realme Pad in Europe, and even OPPO is said to be launching its new Android tablet soon. Now, according to a new report, Vivo will launch its first-ever Android tablet in H1 2022. Popular Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has also provided some insights on what we can expect from the tablet.

Vivo's VP has announced that the company will launch its Android tablet in the second half of 2022. The leaker has now revealed that the tablet will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor. The company has already filed a trademark for the device with the name "Vivo Pad" and the tablet has also been spotted on TUV's website.

The tablet will be backed by a hefty 8040 mAh battery, according to the listing on TUV's website. The tablet is expected to host a slim design and uniform bezels on all four sides. On the bottom, there will be a USB-C charging port with two speaker slots next to it.

With the Vivo tablet now joining the tablet train, the Android world seems to be spicing up. Would you be interested in buying a tablet from Vivo? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GSMArena