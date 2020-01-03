CES 2020 kicks off next week, and OnePlus fans have been waiting to see what the new OnePlus Concept One is all about. Some rumors mentioned a new foldable device or at least a prototype, but leave it to OnePlus to give us more hints of what to expect.

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

OnePlus has tweeted a short 10-second video of the device we’re going to see at CES 2020. This is the new OnePlus Concept One. We can’t see the full design of the device, but at least we are shown some of its key features. This device includes a groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass tech. This device looks like a conventional handset with rounded corners and curved edges. Its new triple-lens camera system is placed vertically in the back. The camera is covered by glass, so no hump to be found, but this class features color-shifting technology that makes it invisible. The same tech could also be used in future devices to cover the selfie cameras in phone displays. Whatever the case, we will get more information from January 7th to January 10th in Las Vegas.