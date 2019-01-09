These are possibly the first renders of the Nokia 8.1

We may be very well waiting for Nokia to give an official launch date for the Nokia 9 PureView, but there’s some interesting news about another Nokia smartphone. The Nokia 8.1 is getting closer, and these renders show us that it’s joining a new smartphone trend.

The new Nokia 8.1 has joined many other companies that have found a way of replacing the notch in the screen for a punch-hole camera in their display. These new renders come to us courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. The design of this device pretty much looks the same as the one we find in other Nokia smartphones, but at least this one has a smaller chin. The device still has a headphone jack, and hopefully, we will get more information about its specs soon enough.