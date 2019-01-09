Android

These are possibly the first renders of the Nokia 8.1

Contents

We may be very well waiting for Nokia to give an official launch date for the Nokia 9 PureView, but there’s some interesting news about another Nokia smartphone. The Nokia 8.1 is getting closer, and these renders show us that it’s joining a new smartphone trend.

The new Nokia 8.1 has joined many other companies that have found a way of replacing the notch in the screen for a punch-hole camera in their display. These new renders come to us courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. The design of this device pretty much looks the same as the one we find in other Nokia smartphones, but at least this one has a smaller chin. The device still has a headphone jack, and hopefully, we will get more information about its specs soon enough.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
91Mobiles
Source
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
HMD Globa, News, Nokia, Nokia 8.1, Renders, Rumors
, , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed