Update: The posted images have been confirmed to be concept renders of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The images were created by techdroider.

Google Pixel 6 Pro "CONCEPT". It's not a Real Image, just a Concept to give you guys an idea, how the real thing "may" look like. pic.twitter.com/0BX140vwxj — Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) July 12, 2021

Original story below

The Google Pixel 6 series might be months away from the official release, but we keep learning something new about the upcoming flagships every week. Recently, we’ve found out what specifications we can expect to find in the new devices, which also showed us what processor it may be powered by, and we’ve already shown you official looking renders of the new Google phones.

Google isn’t known for being a good secret keeper, their devices usually leak in full, months before their launch. Today’s leak reveals the Google Pixel 6 Pro in real life photos (via GizmoChina). The image shows the device exactly how it’s presented in the leaked renders, although the dual-tone red (or pink-ish) color on the back seems more on the pale side, this might be just because of the lighting conditions.

The display seems fairly large, but it’s hard to tell whether it’s actually a P.OLED panel measured at 6.7-inches. The hole punch selfie camera lines up, so does the rear camera setup. The back shows a large camera bump and the sensors can be clearly identified, one being the main shooter, a wide angle and the periscope telephoto sensor in the rectangle. The back panel also seems to be made out of glass, so it’s expected to have an aluminium frame, which also should mean wireless charging, and likely support for reverse wireless charging – assuming Google decided to keep it from the Pixel 5.

Everything we see is a perfect match with the renders that we’ve seen so far. The images seem to be the real deal, they even include the Google logo. Google Pixel prototype devices often have a different logo to help differentiate and prevent prototypes from being sold, although that doesn’t fully prevent it, as we’ve seen it happen in the past.

Google is expected to release a normal Google Pixel 6 and the larger, as seen on the images, Google Pixel 6 Pro device sometime in October. We still have a few months to go, we’ll likely find out a lot more about the new devices in the coming weeks and months.