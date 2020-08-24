Pixel 5 in black and Pixel 4a 5G in white. (Image: Reddit / via XDA-Developers)
Well, Google’s upcoming Pixel smartphones are at the center of leaks, again. This time, a live image allegedly depicting the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G has surfaced online, alongside key specs of each device. The image, which comes courtesy of Reddit (via XDA-Developers) shows the Pixel 5 rocking a black paintjob, while the Pixel 4a 5G can be seen sporting a white finish with a contrasting black camera module.

While the Pixel 5’s design is hardly a surprise after we saw the renders last week, the Pixel 4a 5G appears to be the more interesting one as it houses two cameras at the back (unlike the 4G-only Pixel 4a, which has a single rear camera). In case you’re wondering about the leaked hardware details, they are listed below:

Google Pixel 4Google Pixel 5
6.0-inch, 90Hz display6.2-inch, 60Hz display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8GB RAM6GB RAM
12.2MP main camera
0.5x wide-angle lens (allegedly a 16MP
Sony sensor)		12.2MP main camera
0.5x wide-angle lens (allegedly a 16MP
Sony sensor)
8MP front camera8MP front camera
4,000mAh battery3,800mAh battery

The Pixel 5 ( in black and green colors) and the Pixel 4a 5G in a single black shade will reportedly be launched on September 30, while the Pixel 4a 5G flaunting a white paintjob will arrive in October. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499 upon its debut, but the asking price of the Pixel 5 is still a mystery. At least, for now!

