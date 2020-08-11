Apple released the first public beta version of watchOS7 earlier today. This version has arrived four weeks after sending it to developers, and one month and a half after being announced at WWDC 2020. This new update can be downloaded after installing the proper profile from the Apple Public Beta site.

The new watchOS 7 public beta is available for grabs. This new version finally includes a Sleep Tracking feature for the Apple Watch. It also brings Wind Down, which will help you establish a bedtime routine, a new Sleep Mode that activates Do Not Disturb, and dims the display on your watch.

Your Apple Watch will also be able to wake you up using haptic vibrations. It gives you weather reports and info on your watch’s battery life. You will also be told if you have washed your hands for the appropriate amount of time with automatic handwashing detection. The Maps app will also support directions for Cyclists, and Siri will provide spoken translations and more.

However, you have to remember that this is still a beta version, so it may include one or two bugs. If that’s not a problem for you, you can get the new watchOS 7 public beta version on your Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5.

Source MacRumors

Via Apple Beta