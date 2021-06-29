Windows 11 was launched last week, and Microsoft announced a slew of new features and updates. If you’re looking forward to upgrading to Windows 11, you’ll be happy to know it will be a free update. The company has now rolled out the first build of Windows 11. Microsoft is rolling out the first preview for Windows Insiders. The new build gives us a look at the operating system’s refined interface, with a centered taskbar and redesigned Start menu. Plus, you get an improved window management experience.

If you want to try out Windows 11 preview build, you can sign up on the web or from the “Windows Insider Program” section in Windows 10’s settings. However, make sure that your PC meets the minimum hardware requirements for the new OS. Moreover, Microsoft is making an exception for systems that meet the Windows Insider program’s requirements – making everything a little more confusing. To check if your PC is eligible for the Windows 11 update, you can visit the Windows website to download the PC Health Check app.

As per Microsoft, Windows 11 will be compatible with:

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC) RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB) Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device Note: See below under “More information on storage space to keep Windows 11 up-to-date” for more details. System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use. For all Windows 11 editions, internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features. A Microsoft account is required for some features.