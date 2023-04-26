First-party companies are the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who produce high-quality phone cases, cables, and other accessories for their smartphones. These are often sold at premium prices and are made of high-quality materials – but that doesn’t mean they’ll last forever. That’s where third parties come into play who fill a massive gap in the market, providing an endless number of cheap, affordable, and high-quality products ranging from pop sockets, cases, cables, chargers, screen protectors, and much more.

In this post, we want to compare the main differences between first-party and third-party phone accessories and describe the pros and cons of each. Whether it’s worth spending the extra on an OEM case, or whether it’s worth considering products from third-party manufacturers who often provide more personalizable, stylish, and additional benefits with their accessories.

The pros and cons of buying first-party phone cases & accessories

Availability

Source: Samsung

OEM products have a major advantage over smaller third-party manufacturers. They have lots of money and have already done licensing deals to sell their accessories in brick-and-mortar shops and online. They’re available everywhere, and it’s the quickest and simplest way to get hold of them when you need them the most.

If you just upgraded, chances are, you were likely offered to buy a first-party case, power adapter, or other accessories alongside your new device. Sometimes, retailers and carriers will carry third-party cases. Still, even those will often cost nearly as much as the OEM accessories, making the same-branded product more appealing for a device you just bought.

Compatibility

OEM-made cases are often regarded as the most comfortable and precise fit products that complement and protect your smartphone. While it’s true that first-party cases offer an excellent fit, third-party makers receive CAD renders and other details that enable them to make the same high-quality accessories to produce cases.

When it comes to power adapters and cables, it’s sometimes hard to recommend products other than the ones made by the OEM. There are a few reasons for that. First, manufacturers often limit their devices and develop their own proprietary solutions. This means that other companies can't achieve the same level of fast charging as the one provided by the OEM due to software and hardware limitations.

Apple and Google are excellent examples of demonstrating this. If you’re looking to charge your Pixel 7 at the advertised 23W rate, you’ll have to shell out $79 for the Pixel charger, even though many excellent third-party wireless chargers offer the same speed, or even faster rates for a fraction of the price. Companies use this as leverage to force users into buying their products.

That’s not to say that third-party accessories don’t work, but they are often capped at slower speeds, causing inconvenience for those looking to save a few bucks.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) The Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) can wirelessly charge the latest Pixel 7 and 6 series with the same power as a wired charger and can charge hundreds of other Qi-certified devices with up to 23W of power. $79 at Amazon $79 at Best Buy

Anker Wireless Charger The Anker Wireless Charger is an excellent affordable charging solution for your smartphone. It charges all Qi-certified smartphones and gadgets at 10W. $16 at Amazon

Anker Wireless Charging Station The Anker Wireless Charging Station is a 3-in-1 Qi-Certified Stand that allows for all-in-one charging of a phone, an Apple Watch, and earbuds simultaneously. It is compatible with a wide range of phones, including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, Apple Watch, and wireless earbuds such as AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds. $30 at Amazon

More expensive

Source: Pocketnow, Apple

The most obvious con of OEM products is the price. All manufacturers charge a premium for their accessories, whether it’s a USB cable, a case, a wireless charging pad, or a power adapter. These items often cost at least $10 more than similar products from third-party manufacturers, and they can sometimes cost hundreds of extra dollars.

Apple is likely the easiest company to point out, as its accessories can sometimes set you back hundreds of dollars. In contrast, competitive high-quality items often cost a fraction of the price of third-party manufacturers. If you want to rock the official accessory, you sometimes need deep pockets with plenty of change.

Not necessarily the highest quality

We already discussed the price, and common sense dictates that it would mean premium materials and a more sturdy design, right? Well, some companies do produce accessories sourced from premium materials, but even these can sometimes break or be prone to wear and tear. Many smaller third-party manufacturers specialize in creating sturdy and durable products that can endure abuse. Many of these accessories can outlast the lifetime of OEM accessories for a fraction of the price.

The pros and cons of buying third-party phone cases & accessories

Much larger selection

Third-party accessories often fill gaps in the market and provide cases that OEMs don’t produce. OEMs often produce accessories in the device’s colors they offer and sometimes a few other special ones as an “exclusive” that they can sell for more. There are often no patterns, special designs, or custom, and personalized products. That’s where third-party makers come into play and open the world for endless customization options, beautiful clear cases, fast power bricks, unique and all-in-one wireless chargers, and more.

OEMs often offer a large selection of smartwatch straps and bands, but they’re usually licensed from other big-name brands like Hermes or Nike. Third-party companies can source high-quality materials from suppliers, allowing them the option to offer similar products at reduced prices – since they’re not required to pay licensing fees or partner with anyone. They can also cut out the middleman, lower their profit margin, and bank on selling more products.

Third-party companies use the same blueprint as OEMs

Spigen Thin Fit, Source: Pocketnow, Spigen

Third-party companies often receive CAD renders and dimensions ahead of phone releases to help them create accessories for new smartphones and other gadgets. By the time the phone is released, many companies are already selling their products, labeled cables and power adapters for said devices.

Of course, OEMs still have the upper hand for manufacturing and shipping out these accessories ahead of everyone else, but unless you’re looking to get hold of a device the day it’s released, it’s often not a problem as accessories makers can keep up and deliver on time.

That said, some third-party companies use shady marketing tactics and cheap out on materials. A precise fit isn’t always guaranteed unless you buy from a reputable brand. Some companies can straight-up lie to your regarding compatibility and support, giving other makers a bad name. Fortunately, here at Pocketnow, we’re proud to say that we’ve tried dozens and hundreds of accessories, helping us recommend products we know are worth your hard-earned cash.

More affordable

Apple, Google, and Samsung cases often start at $30, and can go up to $100 in some cases, depending on the material and type of product you’re after. They’re ridiculously expensive, and are often made from the same materials as cases from third-party makers. An Apple-made clear case can set you back $50, while a third-party case from SUPCASE could cost less than half at $25 or even less.

Some cheaper cases also offer other goodies, such as tempered glass screen protectors, kickstand functionality, MagSafe support (for iPhones), lanyards, a wallet to store cards, and much more. There are endless customization options, and chances are, many of these cases offer extra protection too.

Which one should you buy?

Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max clear case, Source: Mkeke, Pocketnow

Some people prefer OEM-made accessories. If you have the budget and like what they offer, it’s an excellent choice. They’re a great option, especially if they provide the product you’re seeking to buy.

However, third-party accessory makers are also worth your hard-earned cash. They’re not only cheaper but also provide more customization options. Sometimes they bundle additional accessories for the same price, providing a better value. They’re just as protective as first-party products, but we recommend you double-check charging cables and power adapters to ensure they meet your needs, as they can sometimes lack features that OEMs include.

These are some of the best first-party phone cases from Apple, Samsung, and Google

Apple Clear Case (iPhone 14 Pro) $39 $49 Save $10 The Apple original case is thin, light, and easy to grip. It's designed to showcase the beautiful design of the iPhone 14 series, and it even has built-in magnets to provide excellent support for MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. It also provides excellent protection against drops and scuffs. $39 at Amazon

Apple Clear Case (iPhone 14) $39 $49 Save $10 The Apple original case is thin, light, and easy to grip. It's designed to showcase the beautiful design of the iPhone 14 series, and it even has built-in magnets to provide excellent support for MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. It also provides excellent protection against drops and scuffs. $39 at Amazon

Apple Leather Case (iPhone 14) The Apple Leather case is elegant, delightful, and very stylish. It's available in five different styles and colors, and it's made from a premium material that feels soft. It doesn't add much bulk and is also compatible with all MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. $59 at Amazon

Google Pixel 6a case (Google Pixel 6a) $27 $29 Save $2 The official Google Pixel 6a case is designed to precisely fit the device and is available in several colors. It provides excellent all-around protection against scratches, dents, and cracks, and it's made with over 30% recycled plastic. $27 at Amazon

Google case (Google Pixel 7) The official Made By Google case is available in three colors, matching the looks of the Pixel 7. It provides excellent overall protection against fall damage and scratches and is compatible with wireless chargers. $30 at Amazon

Samsung Leather Case (Samsung Galaxy S23) This Samsung Galaxy S23 case is a slender accessory wrapped in genuine leather with tactile buttons which will protect your device while adding a touch of elegance. $50 at Samsung

Samsung Silicone Cover with Ring (Z Flip 4) $29 $39.99 Save $10.99 The Silicone Cover with Ring comes in five colors and is made of a soft material. The ring lets you hold on to the phone while using or holding it and provides a secure fit. It's excellent for protecting the device from scratches and falls. $29 at Amazon

Samsung Standing Cover with Pen (Z Fold 4) $48 $89.99 Save $41.99 The Samsung Standing Cover comes with a dedicated S Pen slot, which makes it easy and convenient to carry around your beloved stylus. The case is available in three colors: Graygreen, Black, and Sand – colors that match the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The cover also comes with an optional kickstand that lets you hold your screen up to a comfortable 55-degree angle. $48 at Amazon

Samsung Clear Slim Cover (Z Flip 4) $13 $24.99 Save $11.99 If you want to show off the beauty of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Clear Slim Cover will not only provide excellent all-around protection, but it will also allow you to show off your new device. The case has precise cutouts, a slim and light design, and raised edges to protect the display, hinge, and the camera on the back. $13 at Amazon

The best third-party phone cases & accessories