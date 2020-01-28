Up next
Author
Tags

January is almost over, and we’re now waiting for the launch of the next Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Yes, we have seen tons of rumors, leaked images, and more, but this time we have the first official renders of the device ahead of launch.

The guys over at WinFuture have leaked the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from every possible angle. We also get some specs, as Roland Quandt says that we will get a FHD+ display with a 22:9 aspect ratio in a 6.7-inch panel. We could also get the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, but no microSD card slot. The camera in this device is also supposed to include two 12MP sensors in its primary shooter, while a 10MP camera could come inside to serve as a selfie camera, and it would all be powered thanks to a 3,300mAh battery.

Source 9to5Google

Via WinFuture

You May Also Like

This video shows possible renders of the upcoming Huawei P40 Premium 

We have new leaked renders of what could be the Huawei P40 Premium thanks to Waqar Khan and a video he posted on YouTube

Unlocked Moto Z3 Play and many more products on sale right now

These are some of the best deals available right now on B&H Photo Video and Amazon, where you can find the Moto Z3 Play and more interesting devices

Moto G8 leaked renders reveal triple rear cameras and hole-punch design

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to add two new members to its Moto G series – Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power.
  • Lee
  • 28 January 2020
  • 16:00EST