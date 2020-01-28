January is almost over, and we’re now waiting for the launch of the next Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Yes, we have seen tons of rumors, leaked images, and more, but this time we have the first official renders of the device ahead of launch.

The guys over at WinFuture have leaked the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from every possible angle. We also get some specs, as Roland Quandt says that we will get a FHD+ display with a 22:9 aspect ratio in a 6.7-inch panel. We could also get the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, but no microSD card slot. The camera in this device is also supposed to include two 12MP sensors in its primary shooter, while a 10MP camera could come inside to serve as a selfie camera, and it would all be powered thanks to a 3,300mAh battery.

Source 9to5Google

Via WinFuture