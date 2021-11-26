First MediaTek Dimensity 9000 smartphone may not launch until February 2022

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is one of the most powerful chipsets announced this year. With the chipset being the first to be manufactured on the 4nm node process, its new ARM v9 architecture, Cortex-X2 CPUs, LPDDR5x RAM, and 5th generation AI processor, the chipset is already looking like a worthy competitor to Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2200. However, according to a new report, you might have to wait for some time before you see the chipset in a smartphone.

According to a tipster on Weibo (via GSMArena), the first Dimensity 9000 smartphone will launch only in February of 2022. This, the report says, will hold true "if all goes according to the plan." In contrast, the report also cites that the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will launch before the Dimensity 9000 debuts on a smartphone, even though Dimensity 9000 has been announced earlier than Qualcomm's counterpart. It states that Xiaomi will be the first smartphone to launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Xiaomi 12 is expected to be announced sometime next month.

It may be due to the shortage in production of chips, it may be due to MediaTek prematurely announcing the chip to spice up competition with Qualcomm, it may be due to some other reasons, but it seems like we're not getting a Dimensity 9000 smartphone until February next year. The competition in the mobile chipset space is spicing with Google moving to its own Tensor SoC, MediaTek upping its game, Samsung pushing its boundaries with Exynos 2200, and Apple maintaining its lead, Qualcomm seems to be losing the market a bit. Though it still remains to be seen what Qualcomm has in store for us this year — the company is expected to announce its Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset next week.

Via: GSMArena