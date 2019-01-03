This could be the first live photo of the Samsung Galaxy S10

The leaked images of screen protectors and cases for the Samsung Galaxy S10 have been many. We have also seen some pretty convincing renders, but this is the first time we get what’s believed to be the first real images of Samsung’s new flagship.

Evan Blass has posted an image on Twitter that’s supposed to be the Samsung Galaxy S10. This is the regular version, and we can easily spot the Infinity-O display with a punch-out hole for its selfie camera. We can also see that the bezels in this device are going to be very thin. Now, we can also believe that only the Plus variant is going to have dual selfie cameras. The famous leakster has also said that this smartphone would be able to charge other devices through wireless charging, something we have already seen in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.