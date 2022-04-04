First live images of OnePlus Nord Buds appear in the wild

Last month, it was reported that OnePlus is working on Nord-branded wireless earbuds. Back then, the tipster OnLeaks shared rendered images of the TWS earphones via 91Mobiles, and today we're seeing the first live images of the Nord Buds. The images leaked today have been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website (via MySmartPrice).

The OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to be an affordable pair of wireless earbuds priced below the company's premium earphones offering - the OnePlus Buds Pro. The leaked images have revealed that the earbuds will carry the "OnePlus Nord Buds" branding as well as some technical specifications of the device.

For starters, the Nord Buds will come with the E505A model number. The earbuds will have a 41mAh battery cell whereas its case will carry a 480mAh Li-ion battery. The report also reveals that the earbuds will have a USB-A to USB-C cable included in the box. The listing also reveals the same Black color shown by OnLeaks last month, but the report says that the earbuds will be available in a number of other color options as well.

Other than the specifications, the images reveal that the OnePlus Nord Buds will not come with silicone ear tips. Instead, the earbuds will have a half in-ear design with plastic ear tips. On the outside, the earbuds will have a small touch area. The stem appears to be short, wide, and flat. MySmartPrice claims that the earbuds were also spotted on the BIS certification website, which means that the Indian sub-continent launch is imminent.

There's no word on the pricing just yet, but it appears that the Nord Buds will be priced around the same price segment as the OnePlus Buds Z2, i.e., around $99. What are your thoughts on the OnePlus Nord Buds design? Let us know in the comments section below!