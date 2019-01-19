First LG G7 ThinQ units in South Korea getting Android Pie
Even with a dedicated software update center, LG has been a bit slow to bring Android Pie to its latest phones. For example, the LG V40 ThinQ didn’t even launch with the most up-to-date version of Android and we don’t have much of an idea of when it’ll be moved to Android 9. It’s been relegated with its older counterparts, the V30 and G6.
Those phones may be turning a corner soon, though, as Ruliweb from South Korea reports that the LG G7 ThinQ has finally gotten the Pie update.
Among the many features listed in the 1.36GB package, we see a few tweaks to LG’s proprietary UI — triggering a screenshot will generate a thumbnail preview in the bottom-right corner of the screen after it’s been taken — as well as a Magic Photo mode in the camera app. Other features intrinsic to Android 9 are new auto-rotate controls and dual app versions for different accounts.
Better yet, LG’s update schedule has been posted up — courtesy of Redditor mjkwak — which sees the V35 ThinQ upgraded within the first quarter. The V40, V30 and V30S will have their updates in the second quarter while the G6, V20 and Q8 will have to wait until the third quarter. The Q9 and X5 have the longest to wait before the fourth quarter.
Discuss This Post