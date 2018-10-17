First image of a 2018 iPad Pro case confirms an all screen design
We already have a very good idea of what to expect from the upcoming iPad Pro models. Most of the rumors and leaks show us small bezels, no notch and the lack of a home button that would also get rid of Touch ID. Now, Mysmartprice gives us a new image of what could be the first case for these 2018 model iPads.
This is the first render we have of the iPad Pro 12.9” 2018 in a case. It shows us almost no bezels and the sensors that will be used for Face ID. It also gives us a dock to place the Apple Pencil that’s also supposed to get a refresh. We are also expecting a smaller 11” that will replace the 10.5” screen variant as well sometime this month. We now only hope that Apple won’t remove the audio jack from these devices as well.
