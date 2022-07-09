First-generation Echo Show 8 is getting a 50 percent discount

Prime Day deals are just around the corner, but you can already score massive savings on some of Amazon’s most popular products, including the first-generation Echo Show, which is now receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can take one of these convenient smart displays home for just $55.

The gen-1 Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in 2019 and t comes with an 8-inch HD display and stereo sound. This device also features Alexa built-in, which means that you will receive help from Amazon’s digital assistant to manage your day at a glance, and get the best recipes available for the new dish you want to try out. You can also set reminders, call your friends and play your favorite content from some of the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Further, the Amazon Echo Show 8 will also let you watch live streams from any smart camera in your home, and its Alexa integration will also help you control your smart home.

Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of the best and most affordable smart displays available today, and right now, you can get yours for less. It arrives with an 8-inch display, stereo sound, and other great features.

You can also opt for the more affordable Amazon Echo Show 5, now available for $35, after scoring a massive $50 discount, representing 59 percent savings. This is the latest iteration of Amazon’s smart display with a 5.5-inch screen. This option also comes with Alexa built-in, so you can easily control your smart home, make and receive calls with friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen, and more.

And you can also add a pair of Linkind Smart Bulbs Dimmable WiFi Led Light Bulbs to your cart, as they are now selling for just $5. Indeed, savings won’t appear on the product’s landing page, as they are still listed for $8, but add promo code RCH7UK7U at checkout and receive a $3 discount that will leave each of these smart light bulbs for $2.50.