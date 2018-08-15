The “world’s first” title seems to be more important to some manufacturers than to others. Sure, bragging rights count, but being a tad late to the party can bring a competitive edge, especially if you do something better. Not that the race has ever stopped, but in addition to fighting for the title of world’s first foldable smartphone, manufacturers are also racing to announce the world’s first 5G smartphone.

Samsung, Huawei, and LG have all signed up officially for the race. We’re pretty sure others like OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, HTC, Sony, etc. will join, but for now, it’s going to be one of the three. Huawei was the first to announce its plans for the first 5G smartphone. The Chinese manufacturer was planning on releasing the superphone by June 2019.

Samsung was the second to officially put its name on the board when CEO Koh admitted that the Galaxy S10 will not have 5G connectivity, but another phone is being planned to be the first 5G smartphone by March 2019.

LG was the last to announce its desire to enter the race and it’s being backed by Sprint in the US, to become the manufacturer bringing the first 5G smartphone to the USA.

World first, but limited availability?

Of course, all of these phones will probably be localized versions, with limited availability. 5G efforts are not uniform across the globe, so Samsung might be the first with a 5G smartphone in Korea (likely SK Telecom), Huawei could have the first 5G smartphone in China (probably on China Mobile), and LG has been picked up by Sprint in the US.

In addition to manufacturers’ efforts in developing new smartphones, carriers have to do the heavy lifting as well, in implementing and deploying services. Not to mention that they can make or break the next world’s largest smartphone manufacturer.