Firmware update is available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE in the US
Every product needs an update from time to time to help fix bugs and improve its performance. Now, this is the third firmware update that has arrived to the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE that will make this Tizen based smartwatch work better than before.
The LTE versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch for T-Mobile and Verizon networks are getting improvements in device stability and some minor bug fixes. They are available for both the 42mm and the 46mm versions with build numbers R815USQU1BRJ6 and R805USQU1BRJ6. The size of the update is of 11.98MB and its available over the air. To download it, you have to use the Samsung Gear app on your smartphone or go to the About Gear> Update Gear software section in the Settings tab of your Samsung Galaxy Watch.
