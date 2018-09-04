Firmware betrays existence of LG Q9 with a few specs

When you’re a company that makes smartphones and are invested in covering a wide range of potential consumers, there’s typically a clear line of sight between a target kit of aspirations and flagship devices. Those aspirations don’t change too quickly.

But with mid-rangers, LG has had its misadventures. For a period, it had an ‘X‘ series of budget devices that had a standout spec line, be it the display or the camera or a special hardware feature. As ‘X’ phones, spiraling out of a meaningful message, gave way ‘Q’ phones, the company switched back to the track most of its cohorts typically take with mid-rangers: no-frills phones that took a step back from frontier-level performance. Sometimes the latest ‘Q’ would derive from a ‘G’ series device — take the Q7 — while other times it would come off a ‘V’ phone — take the Q8, pictured above.

Well, now we’re left guessing as to how the LG Q9 will look. @Hackersimar on Twitter seems to have gotten hints from firmware as to what the LG Q9 will be.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset will be paired with 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage and a 3,550mAh battery. That’s all topped by Android 8.1 Oreo. It’s nothing spectacular on paper, but we’d like to have some visual inspiration. Fortunately for us, Simar promises that images will arrive soon, so keep those eyes peeled.