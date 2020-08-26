Firefox for Android
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Firefox for Android is receiving a redesign with a new update in Europe. Users in North America will receive the update on August 27. The “Firefox Daylight” update includes an improved user experience with new customization options, and some big changes under the hood.

Firefox for Android now offers Enhanced Tracking Protection, which keeps numerous ad trackers at bay and out of the users’ business. It automatically blocks many known third-party trackers. Now, Private Mode is easily accessible from the Firefox for Android homescreen and users have the option to create a private browsing shortcut on their homescreen.

The UI has been redesigned as well. It is now cleaner and easier to handle. Users can set the URL bar at the bottom or top of the screen. It also brings Collections that will help users stay organized online. Plus, it comes with a new Picture-in-Picture feature. Firefox for Android simplifies toggling between Light and Dark Themes. The themes can switch automatically at a certain time of day.

The app is introducing top 9 add-ons for enhanced privacy and user experience from its Recommended Extensions program. Other upgrades include faster speed and performance, and bringing best recent features from desktop to mobile.

Source

You May Also Like
Google Maps gets more colorful to better depict natural features of a region
Google Maps will soon show the accurate shape and width of a road to scale, the exact layout of sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands as well.
Twitter now lets everyone limit who can reply to their tweets
Adios, all ye angry fellas who think jumping into someone else’s conversation to share thy immense wisdom and immeasurable expertise is their birthright!
Pocketnow Daily: Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G Design: Hey Google, You Sure? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest leak of the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a, the refresh rates in the iPhone 12 display, and more.