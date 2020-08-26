Firefox for Android is receiving a redesign with a new update in Europe. Users in North America will receive the update on August 27. The “Firefox Daylight” update includes an improved user experience with new customization options, and some big changes under the hood.

Firefox for Android now offers Enhanced Tracking Protection, which keeps numerous ad trackers at bay and out of the users’ business. It automatically blocks many known third-party trackers. Now, Private Mode is easily accessible from the Firefox for Android homescreen and users have the option to create a private browsing shortcut on their homescreen.

The UI has been redesigned as well. It is now cleaner and easier to handle. Users can set the URL bar at the bottom or top of the screen. It also brings Collections that will help users stay organized online. Plus, it comes with a new Picture-in-Picture feature. Firefox for Android simplifies toggling between Light and Dark Themes. The themes can switch automatically at a certain time of day.

The app is introducing top 9 add-ons for enhanced privacy and user experience from its Recommended Extensions program. Other upgrades include faster speed and performance, and bringing best recent features from desktop to mobile.

Source