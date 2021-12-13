Fire TV Stick streaming devices, Apple TV 4K, and more streaming devices are on sale

We keep receiving incredible deals from Amazon.com, where we have several Fire TV Stick streaming devices on sale. For example, you can purchase the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 after a 36 percent discount that will help you score $20 savings, and you can get 20 percent extra savings when you choose to trade in an eligible device.

This amazing streaming device features Wi-Fi 6 support, and you also get an Alexa Voice Remote that will also let you control your TV’s volume, turn it on and off and change your TV sticks settings. And it is 40 percent faster than the Fire TV Stick 4K, meaning that you will get faster app starts and more fluid navigation. Still, the Fire TV Stick 4K is still a great option for those who don’t have a Wi-Fi 6 router, as it will let you stream amazing 4K content, and you also get an Alexa Voice Remote to control your TV. In addition, this alternative is receiving a 40 percent discount, which means that you can pick one up for $30. But if you want more power and the opportunity to control Alexa without the need for a remote, you can purchase the Fire TV Cube that currently sells for $75 after a $45 discount.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K Apple TV 4K

And since we’re talking about streaming devices, you can check out the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player that features Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, and it is compatible with Alexa. It’s not as affordable as other options, as it sells for $180 after a $20 discount, but it will help you to enhance HD content in real-time to 4K for a better experience. And if you are an Apple user, you can also consider the Apple TV 4K that’s receiving a $29 discount, meaning you get yours for $150.