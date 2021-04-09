Give your regular TV a boost with a new Fire TV Stick 4K for just $40 after a $10 discount over at Amazon.com. This is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media stick that was launched back in 2018. It will deliver amazing quality, and it also supports your favorite streaming apps, such as Netflix, YouTube TV, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more.

You can also choose to get a new TV with some savings onboard. The Sony X80J 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV is currently selling on Amazon for $898, which lets you save $252 off its regular $1,150 price tag. You can also get it from Best Buy, but you will find it for $$900, which translates into $250 savings. However, you can also score a 65-inch Smart TV for less, as the Samsung 65-inch Class Crystal 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is currently selling for $748.

    Fire TV Stick 4K

    Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

    Samsung 65-inch Class Crystal 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Now, there are more products that will help you enjoy your time at home. First, we have the Vankyo Leisure 3W Wireless Mini Projector that currently sells for $ with $ savings. It features 1080p resolution, which makes it perfect for a home theater and outdoor activities since it comes with advanced screen mirroring to cast whatever is on the display of your iOS or Android device.

And while you enjoy your favorite shows, you can clean your house with the Yeedi k700 Robot Vacuum that’s currently available for $190 with $160 savings. It features smart Navigation, it is also quiet, and it’s self-charging, so you won’t have to worry about a thing. It will do wonders to help you get rid of pet hairs and dust from your carpets and hard floors. Cook your favorite snacks with the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven currently selling for $50 with $10 savings. If you like to get things done, you can also consider getting a new DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill Combo Kit that’s now selling for $289 after receiving a $130 discount.

    Vankyo Leisure 3W Wireless Mini Projector

    Yeedi k700 Robot Vacuum

    Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

