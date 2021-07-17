It’s a great moment to get more out of your TV; Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is getting a 24 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $38 and save $12, and if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can save an extra 20 percent. You can also go for the Fire TV Cube if you want more power, which gives you hands-free streaming with Alexa for $100 after a $20 discount. This is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device, and it also comes with a built-in speaker in case you need some info from your smart assistant. Finally, you can also opt to get the more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite that’s currently getting a $5 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $25.

Now, you can also choose to get a new smart TV altogether, and there are several options to choose from. The Sony X80J 65-inch TV is now selling for $898 with $101.99 savings, but you can get the more affordable 55-inch model for $748 or the 43-inch version for $598 with $51.99 and $51.99 savings, respectively. And if you’re looking for even more affordable options, you can also grab a 55-inch Toshiba C350 series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV for $410 after a $110 discount or get the Insignia 55-inch NS-F30 Series for just $400 with $100 savings.

We have also found deals on some wireless Bluetooth speakers, such as the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4, which’s currently getting a 31 percent discount, which translates to 66 savings, meaning you can grab yours for $144. In addition, the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker is now available for $126/70 with $23.29 savings; just make sure you stick to the Black color variant. And since we are talking audio, video, and entertainment, you can also grab a new SWZA Native 1080p projector for $90 with $59.99 savings.

