We could see in-display fingerprint sensors in all Samsung Galaxy S10 models

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 devices are expected to arrive next year with some important upgrades. These devices are expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. At first, we heard that only two out of the three models would have this feature. Now, we hear something a bit more encouraging.

A new report from South Korea claims that all Samsung Galaxy S10 models will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The main difference is that the entry-level variant would have an optical sensor and the other two high-end models would have an ultrasonic sensor. These are good news for everybody who wants the new Galaxy S10. However, the optical sensors won’t be as accurate, and the ultrasonic sensors and they would be affected by the amount of moisture and dirt in the user’s hands.