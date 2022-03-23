Find out how you can save on Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac and more

We have found interesting savings on several Apple products today, and it seems that we have spotted some more, as you can currently save 10 percent off the latest 24-inch iMac that was released last year. This model is now available for $1,349, which means $150 savings for those interested in purchasing one. It features a beautiful 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, Apple’s M1 processor with an 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and basically everything you need to get working as it also includes color-matched Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. You can also get the same model but with a less potent 7‑core GPU for $1,100 after a $100 discount.

Suppose you’re looking for more budget-friendly alternatives to get a Mac. In that case, you should also consider picking up the M1 Mac mini that currently sells for $799 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $120 savings. This will get you 512GB storage and 8GB RAM under the hood. And if that still doesn’t meet your needs, then you can also consider the Intel-powered 21.5-inch iMac that sells for $1,000. This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and $99 savings.

Apple iMac Mac Mini LG Ultragear FHD

Suppose that you’re looking to get your hands on a new monitor for your setup. In that case, you can check out the 27-inch LG Ultragear FHD IPS gaming monitor that is now available for $249 after scoring a $50.99 discount that represents 17 percent savings. And if you want to go all out, you can check out the Sceptre Curved Dual QHD 32:9 Gaming Monitor, which features a massive 49-inch display. You can get yours for $900, which will get you around $400 savings.