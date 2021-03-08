WhatsApp works in mysterious ways. It encrypts your chats end-to-end on your phone so that no external authority can have access to these chats. However, it doesn’t provide encryption for your chat backups. Hence, those are prone to attacks and the chats can be leaked. However, WhatsApp is now reportedly working on fixing this.

Your backups of WhatsApp chats will soon be password-protected. Moreover, the chat app will encrypt these backups for both Cloud and Google Drive, says a new report. The feature is currently in the works. It is said to allow users to keep their WhatsApp chat backups protected from unauthorized access by enabling them to set a password.

As previously announced, @WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption.



The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp.

It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Lp06PaECBX — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021

The information comes from WABetaInfo, which took to Twitter to report that your future chat backups on WhatsApp could be password-protected and encrypted. It also shared some screenshots of the feature. These show how it would work in the future. “To prevent unauthorised access to your iCloud Drive backup, you can set a password that will be used to encrypt future backups,” reads the description on one of the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo. “This password will be required when you restore from the backup.”

The new feature is likely to be made available on both iOS and Android WhatsApp apps. This would allow you to password-protect your chat backups on both iCloud and Google Drive. Notably, the screenshots suggest that WhatsApp would not be able to help recover forgotten passwords. There is no “Forgot Password” options as of now.