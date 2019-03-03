Android

Finally, Nokia 7.1 deal takes $50 off at Amazon

Contents

HMD Global’s Nokia 7.1 Android smartphone debuted in October with a Snapdragon 636 processor, an LCD screen with HDR capabilities and, thanks in part to its Android One status, a quick road to Pie. For $350, it’s a pretty fair deal.

What would make it even fairer would be if retailers decided to finally take a plunge and give the phone a decent discount of about 15 percent.

You can click the following links for Amazon to get the 64GB phone in either grey or dark blue for just $300. The phone works on any GSM network in the United States including AT&T, T-Mobile and affiliate carriers.

HMD Global has told us that the Nokia 7.1 has performed extremely well at US-based retailers since its debut.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Android, Android One, Deals, discounts, HMD Global, Nokia, Nokia 7.1, Unlocked, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.