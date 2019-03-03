Finally, Nokia 7.1 deal takes $50 off at Amazon

HMD Global’s Nokia 7.1 Android smartphone debuted in October with a Snapdragon 636 processor, an LCD screen with HDR capabilities and, thanks in part to its Android One status, a quick road to Pie. For $350, it’s a pretty fair deal.

What would make it even fairer would be if retailers decided to finally take a plunge and give the phone a decent discount of about 15 percent.

You can click the following links for Amazon to get the 64GB phone in either grey or dark blue for just $300. The phone works on any GSM network in the United States including AT&T, T-Mobile and affiliate carriers.

HMD Global has told us that the Nokia 7.1 has performed extremely well at US-based retailers since its debut.