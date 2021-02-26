final fantasy

Square Enix had a busy day today during February’s PlayStation State of Play event. First, the studio announced that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will make its way to PlayStation 5 as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on June 10. This was followed by a surprise, as Square Enix announced not one, but two mobile games set in the Final Fantasy VII universe namely Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier and Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. Both the games will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

A Final Fantasy battle royale game is a divisive idea though

As you can see in the trailer above, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will offer some familiar elements from the core franchise such as summons and a few classic enemies as well. Even though it is a battle royale, there is a healthy dose of one-on-one combat as well. No further details are available as of now, but the game will be released later this year for Android and iOS platforms. Here’s the official synopsis of Square Enix’s upcoming game:

“FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a battle royal action game set in Midgar before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII. As a SOLDIER candidate, the player will make full use of their magic and abilities in a battle for their survival.”

More details will be shared soon, for which you can bookmark the game’s official website.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

The second mobile game announced by Square Enix today is Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. It is being called an episodic return to the world of Final Fantasy VII with a nostalgic visual twist, and is said to be an entire compilation of FF VII (Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Final Fantasy VII: Before Crisis, Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core, and Final Fantasy VII: Dirge of Cerberus) and more.

Both games will be free-to-play with in-app purchases

The trailer doesn’t give much in terms of the storyline or combat mechanics, but visuals and graphics look promising for a mobile game. Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will be released in 2020 on Android and iOS as a free-to-play title with in-app purchases. You can check out more details about the game as and when they’re shared on its website, while the official description is as follows:

“FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS is a chapter-structured single player experience which will cover the whole of the FFVII timeline, including the events of the original game along with all the FFVII compilation titles, as well as new story elements, penned by FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima, surrounding the origins of SOLDIER.” 
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
