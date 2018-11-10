Files Go becomes Files by Google

With a new name comes a new appearance and with this Google-made app, it’ll actually follow Google design.

One of the core apps that was made as part of the lightweight Android Go software platform was Files Go — it allowed users to manage their limited storage easily by suggesting groups of items to delete and allow for easy Wi-Fi Direct transfers.

The app, which was made widely available on the Play Store, now has more than 50 million downloads to its name and has outpaced the pickup of Android Go phones, though the name of the app sounds a bit more clunky now. So, it’s now Files by Google.

The design of the app now adopts Material Design thought with cards for suggestions and a standard look for thumbnails and list items.