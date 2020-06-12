Files by Google is one of the best file manager apps out there, and it might soon add a new feature that almost every smartphone user will appreciate – an encrypted folder protected by a PIN to store sensitive data. The folks at XDA-Developer enabled this yet-to-be-released feature in the APK for Files by Google’s latest build (v1.0.315).

The new Safe Folder option is located in the Collections tab of the Browse page. Once you tap on it, you’ll be asked to set a 4-digit PIN that you should NEVER forget, and then you can move media into that secure folder. It must be noted that files moving into the Safe Folder are encrypted as an added measure of security.

Moreover, all the files in this secure folder are hidden from other applications installed on your smartphone. But do keep in mind that if you forget the Safe Folder PIN, there is no way to recover the encrypted files. And even if you delete and install the Files by Google app again, it will be unable to read or recover contents previously stored in the Safe Folder.

Image: XDA-Developers
Image: XDA-Developers
You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Z
OnePlus Z could be launched in India on July 10
It is rumored to be priced at Rs 24,990.
OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is now available on Verizon
The carrier is offering a special $150 off if you order the phone today.
Android 11
Google mistakenly pushes Android 11 Beta to some Pixels despite delayed release
Despite the delayed release of Android 11 Beta, Google is reportedly rolling out the Android 11 beta OTA update on some Pixel 4 devices.