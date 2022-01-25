February update will finally fix the update cycle for the Google Pixel 6 series

Google's Pixel 6 lineup had a good start. The software, hardware, and price point at which it was offered were appreciated at the time. But then, with updates, issues started to surface. The issues became so prominent that Google had to pull the December update for the Pixel 6 series. Though Google fixed most of the issues with the January 2022 update, it still received the new features almost two weeks late.

It seems that Google is on track to fix this. According to a new report from 9to5Google, Google will return to the normal OTA schedule for the Pixel 6 series with the February security patch. The report highlights the snippet from Canadian carrier Fido who have stated that the Google Pixel 6 series will get the February SMR (Security Maintenance Release) on Monday, February 7.

Though you might receive it a day or two late, Google will push OTA and the factory images for the Pixel lineup on the first Monday of February, i.e., February 7, 2022. Fido also makes reference to "& more" suggesting that even the Google phones will receive it, but, as 9to5Google notes we "should not expect a feature drop or anything similar just yet."

Google Pixel 6 users have reported many issues like display flickering and green lines appearing on the display when holding the power down button, slow in-display fingerprint sensor, and slow charging speed on the device. After the December update, users in Europe reported network issues with their Pixel 6 series device wherein the phone would not receive any signal out of nowhere. Later issues with auto-rotation and touch screen input were reported.

Most of the issues were said to be fixed with the January update. Hopefully, Google will address all the issues of the Pixel 6 series with the February 2022 update. Have you installed the January update on your Google Pixel 6 device? Have you faced any issues with it? Let us know your experience in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google