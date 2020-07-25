We’ve already seen some pretty detailed renders of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the regular Galaxy Note 20 ahead of their debut on August 5, and have also come across their key specifications as well as alleged pricing. But it appears that the floodgates of leaks are yet to close anytime soon, as renders of the Galaxy Note 20 duo have now surfaced online in two new colors.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White (Image: 91Mobiles)

Starting with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the upcoming Samsung flagship has now been spotted in a beautiful new Mystic White color (pictured above). The phone appears to have taken some inspiration from the Galaxy Note 10’s Aura White color option. The S Pen also has a matching color scheme, mimicking the white and chrome finish on the device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Green (Image: 91Mobiles)

In addition to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, we also get a glimpse of the Galaxy Note 20 rocking a yet-to-be-seen Mystic Green color in all its glory. Right off the bat though, this will undoubtedly draw comparisons with the Midnight Green color of the iPhone 11 Pro. However, Samsung appears to have gone with a lighter and more vibrant shade of green and has given the S Pen the same color treatment as well.