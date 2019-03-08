FCC puts T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in public comment limbo

The FCC has halted its review of the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile in order for the public to comment on substantial new motivations the carriers have filed for their combination.

Originally branded as a comprehensive push for America’s 5G leadership, the company had decided in September to submit new plans for a 5G-based home broadband service. Information has poured in since then on how the companies would execute the new vertical over the next 2 years.

The so-called regulatory “shot clock,” which lasts for 180 days, has been stopped until April 4. The commission will then have a further 58 days to look over the deal and either approve or deny the merger. Between now nad then, the public will be able to comment on the proceedings with consideration for the newest plans.

The reviews process was held during the time the FCC closed down operations during the larger 35-day federal government shutdown earlier this year.

The Department of Justice will also have to eventually place judgment on the deal as well. The carriers hope to wrap the regulatory approval process by the end of the second quarter.