FCC reveals dual-SIM Nokia 9 PureView, QuickCharge capabilities

In case you had any doubts about the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView design, the image above should clarify everything. A test model of the phone stopped by at FCC for label approval, and the Commission is kind enough to reveal additional information about the device. Aside from the blueprint of the phone’s back, with the penta-lens arrangement, we’re learning that some regions could get a dual-SIM version. Other markets will likely get a single SIM variant.

Additionally, information about fast charging is also revealed. 5-, 9-, and 12V charges are listed, which means QuickCharge, as the phone is rumored to feature Qualcomm’s last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor. The label below lists Android 8.1 Oreo as the platform of choice, but the one above is talking about an Android One version of the operating system.