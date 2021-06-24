Well, we have started to receive official information about Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices. It seems that both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have received their FCC certifications ahead of a possible launch in August.

The latest information suggests that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will indeed have S Pen support. SM-F926U and SM-F926U1, the US variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, have recently received their FCC certification. Here, we confirm that the new devices will feature 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz support and 4G LTE, CDMA, WiFi 6, NFC, and Ultra-Wide Band connectivity. The certification also claims that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3will also support 9W Qi wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

We also get information about the Galaxy Z Flip 3, represented as model numbers SM-F711U and SM-F711U1. The new foldable with a clamshell design will support eleven 5G bands, fifteen LTE bands, and the same 9W Qi wireless charging support as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Now, these models are expected to be announced in the first week of August, even though we may have to wait until August 27 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to become available for purchase. Whatever the case, we’ve also heard rumors claiming that Samsung has already started to mass produce these devices to have more than enough models available at launch. And Samsung may have high hopes for these new foldables, as it is believed that the tech giant expects to have 7 million units ready for when the foldables become available.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12/16GB RAM configurations, and 256/512GB storage options under the hood. Other features suggest a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.5-inch Super AMOLED foldable display expected to house the new 16MP under-display selfie camera. We are also expected to get a triple camera setup with three 12MP sensors, a 4,400mAh battery, and 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED infinity-O display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, .8GB RAM, and 256GB storage with a 3,300mAh battery. In addition, we could get two 12MP sensors on its dual-camera setup. Still, the most interesting part is that both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are expected to be 20 percent more affordable than their predecessors.

Source 1 SamMobile

Source 2 SamMobile