apple magsafe silicon case

Apple is set to announce iPhone 13 this month. Previous reports suggest that the Cupertino giant will host an event next week, on 14th September, with the pre-orders for the next iPhone going live on 17th. Ahead of the new iPhone series launch, Apple has labeled its last year’s iPhone 12 series as “legacy” iPhones. Furthermore, the company has listed a revised version of the MagSafe Charger and four new “unidentified” iPhone models, which are probably the upcoming iPhone 13 models, in a new FCC filing.

As noted by Dave Zatz, the new MagSafe charger that has been added to the FCC database is the model A2548. The current version of MagSafe that Apple sells is model number A2140. Given the filing was submitted around August 13, it’s safe to say the new MagSafe charger will be the new version of MagSafe which will be compatible with the upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup.

iphone 13 magsafe fcc filing

Unfortunately, the filing doesn’t reveal anything more about this version of the MagSafe charger. It does not reveal the power output, input, size, weight, dimension, or anything about the upcoming magnetic wireless charger.

The iPhone 13 series is said to come with a larger battery, and a leak earlier this year also claimed the 2021 iPhone will have larger magnetic coils, suggesting there could be a new version of MagSafe on the way, but it’s difficult to confirm these rumors with the FCC filing.

In addition to the new version of MagSafe, the FCC filing has also listed iPhone models A2341, A2172, A2176, and A2342 as “Legacy iPhones.” These models correspond to the last year’s iPhone 12 models. Even more, the filing also mentions that the new magnetic charger was tested with four unidentified “New Phone” units, which are possibly the four new upcoming iPhone 13 models.

Apple is set to announce iPhone 13 lineup later this month. The new iPhone series will pack in larger camera sensors, with the ability to record Portrait mode and ProRes videos. The 2021 iPhone lineup could also pack a faster A15 Bionic processor and even feature an Always-On display.

What are your expectations from the iPhone 13 lineup? Are you looking to buy this year’s iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Mac




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
samsung isocell hp1 gn5 sensors
200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor announced
Samsung today announced two new sensors — ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL GN5.…
Google Pixel 6 series featured images
Google expects Pixel 6 to sell better, based on US Nationalism?
It seems that Google has high expectations for the Google Pixel 6 series, as it gets ready for great sales numbers
Chasing numbers: Xiaomi reportedly preparing 200MP camera on the next Ultra phone
It seems that Xiaomi may be getting closer to launch a smartphone with a 200MP camera, and it could be next year’s Xiaomi 12 Ultra