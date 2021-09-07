Apple is set to announce iPhone 13 this month. Previous reports suggest that the Cupertino giant will host an event next week, on 14th September, with the pre-orders for the next iPhone going live on 17th. Ahead of the new iPhone series launch, Apple has labeled its last year’s iPhone 12 series as “legacy” iPhones. Furthermore, the company has listed a revised version of the MagSafe Charger and four new “unidentified” iPhone models, which are probably the upcoming iPhone 13 models, in a new FCC filing.

As noted by Dave Zatz, the new MagSafe charger that has been added to the FCC database is the model A2548. The current version of MagSafe that Apple sells is model number A2140. Given the filing was submitted around August 13, it’s safe to say the new MagSafe charger will be the new version of MagSafe which will be compatible with the upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup.

Unfortunately, the filing doesn’t reveal anything more about this version of the MagSafe charger. It does not reveal the power output, input, size, weight, dimension, or anything about the upcoming magnetic wireless charger.

The iPhone 13 series is said to come with a larger battery, and a leak earlier this year also claimed the 2021 iPhone will have larger magnetic coils, suggesting there could be a new version of MagSafe on the way, but it’s difficult to confirm these rumors with the FCC filing.

In addition to the new version of MagSafe, the FCC filing has also listed iPhone models A2341, A2172, A2176, and A2342 as “Legacy iPhones.” These models correspond to the last year’s iPhone 12 models. Even more, the filing also mentions that the new magnetic charger was tested with four unidentified “New Phone” units, which are possibly the four new upcoming iPhone 13 models.

Apple is set to announce iPhone 13 lineup later this month. The new iPhone series will pack in larger camera sensors, with the ability to record Portrait mode and ProRes videos. The 2021 iPhone lineup could also pack a faster A15 Bionic processor and even feature an Always-On display.

Via: 9to5Mac