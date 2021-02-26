As hands-free tech has grown, people have become accustomed to trigger their voice assistants with the “Hey (Voice Assistant Name)” hotword. Apple and Google both offer “Hey Siri” and “Hey Google” hot wards to trigger their voice assistants. This allows people to use their voice assistants hands-free. Now, Facebook is jumping on the bandwagon to enable users to operate its products hands-free with the “Hey Facebook” hotword.

Facebook has announced that Oculus Quest users can say, “Hey Facebook” to interact with the device hands-free. “Our goal is to make Voice Commands a truly hands-free experience—and make it easier to take screenshots, cast, group up with your friends, and more,” Facebook said in a blog post. Users can say “Hey Facebook” wake word to Quest 2. The company plans to release it to all Quest devices in the future. This will allow users to take screenshots, cast, group up with their friends, and more.

Facebook will begin rolling out the new experience to people using Quest 2 starting this week. It will be a gradual rollout. Users can enable the wake word via FB’s Experimental Features settings—and then say “Hey Facebook, take a screenshot,” “Hey Facebook, show me who’s online,” “Hey Facebook, open Supernatural,” or any of the other voice commands to get started. That said, the Quest won’t listen for the “Hey Facebook” wake word when the microphone is turned off, or when the headset is asleep or powered down.

Quest users can still use Voice Commands without the wake word, via the existing button in the Home menu or by double-pressing the Oculus controller button. The hotword is an opt-in experience. You can opt-in or turn it off in the same Experimental Features panel. Further, you can easily view, hear, and delete your voice commands activity at any time.