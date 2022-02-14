Check out our favorite cases for Galaxy S22 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is finally here, and like always, these devices bring together some of the best hardware available on the market. This year the lineup consists of the standard Galaxy S22, the bigger (and in some ways better) Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has undergone a significant redesign, absorbing several aspects of the Galaxy Note.

But regardless of which phone you get, it is very likely you will buy a case to protect your brand new phone, and to help you make the right decision, this article lists some of our favorite case options for the Galaxy S22 Series.

Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best cases available on the market, especially if you often find yourself working in harsh environments. It uses a combination of TPU, polycarbonate, and glass to make a multi-layer case that secures your phone from the worst falls. SUPCASE claims a 20-foot drop protection ability due to this design.

The basic structure of the accessory uses a TPU frame that wraps around your phone. On top of this goes a polycarbonate body with a built-in kickstand, while on the front, you can attach a shield with tempered glass. Another additional feature on offer here is a holster attachment that you can use if you like to leave your phone by your waist.

Samsung Leather Cover

Made from genuine leather, this official accessory for Galaxy S22 features a simple and elegant design that will wrap around every edge and corner of your new smartphone. It barely adds extra material while still enhancing your grip and protecting your phone from a simple fall.

The coverage provided around the lenses is also a positive choice in our eyes, keeping them fingerprint-free in most cases and safe from scratches and scuffs. The accessory is available in three colors for each model; Black, Grey, and Green for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. Galaxy S22 Ultra gets the traditional Black alongside a Burgundy or Grey option.

iBlason Ares

If the protection provided by SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle is more your speed, but its looks aren't, in that case, the i-Blason Ares is a perfect replacement that you should consider getting to protect Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus.

A key selling point for Ares is its transparent back design which allows you to see the color of your phone, especially if you've bought one of the unique options only available on Samsung's official website. And as for protection, the rubber bumper design and the elevated bezels it brings will make sure your phone is damage-free.

i-Blason Ares is available in three colors, Black, Red, and Purple.

Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Clayco Xenon

The Clayco Xenon for Galaxy S22 Ultra is the rugged case accessory to consider if you need an option that doesn't bring too much bulk into the equation. Unlike the UB Pro or Ares, which have large bumpers for protection, the Xenon takes a simpler approach, in line with its muted design.

The case also has textured edges to increase grip-ability and also claims compatibility with most wireless chargers. It is available in two colors options, Blue and Black.

Spigen Thin Fit

The Spigen Thin Fit Cases for Galaxy S22 Ultra features a slim and lightweight design that's hard to dislike if you want an accessory that adds protection against dents caused by accidental bumps. It's obvious by looking at the case that while it doesn't afford too much protection, it's perfect for those who want to reduce any chances of fingerprints left on the glossy metal frame or excess lint collection around the camera lenses.

