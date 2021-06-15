With Father’s Day just around the corner, most people who celebrate this occasion are probably on the lookout for the ideal gift. If your dad can use a phone upgrade this year, this guide lists some of the best smartphones you can consider giving as a father’s day gift. Whether your dad is a tech-savvy person who likes to enjoy the latest and greatest smartphones or someone who prefers having a device that gets things done, we believe this list covers it all.

If your dad already owns a great phone, but is looking to get into fitness and improve other aspects of their health with a smart device, smartwatches are a great way to begin. We recommend reading our smartwatch gifting guide to help you start your hunt to find the perfect watch.

The Best iPhone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is the perfect device to pick if budget isn’t an issue and your loved one is involved with the Apple ecosystem, and already owns an Apple Watch and AirPods, or has expressed interest in it.

With the A14 Bionic, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display — words that Apple uses to describe its OLED panel — protected by Ceramic Shield, a triple camera setup, and all-day battery life, this is a device that’ll never disappoint. If your father prefers a larger screen, you can also bump up to the 12 Pro Max, adding sensor-shift stabilization to the primary camera sensor and offering a larger screen.

iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro features, by far the best SoC in any smartphone available, and a robust triple camera setup allowing you to capture any moment from various perspectives. View at Best Buy

The Best OnePlus Phone: OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus has had a history with their devices often not matching those considered the best smartphone options in the market. This started changing with the 7 Pro, and in the 9 Pro, buyers have access to an even more well-rounded option.

With its 65W charging standard leading its set of unique features, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers a clean user experience with OxygenOS and maintains flagship-level performance with the Snapdragon 888. In terms of cameras, it’s no slouch either, with a quad-camera system headlined by a 64MP sensor whose color science was co-developed with Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 Pro With the OnePlus 9 Pro, users can expect to get one of the cleanest Android experiences in the premium category. Its flagship processor powered by a decently sized 4500 mAh cell and 65W fast charging will ensure that you never run out of power. View at Amazon

The Best Samsung Phone: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

While the flavor of Android that Samsung offers is not the cleanest, the performance, feature set, and build available, are matched by very few. The smartphone experience here is one of the best, but ads in system apps can be a downer for some.

Nevertheless, the S21 Ultra is no slouch on the performance end, with a Snapdragon 888 processor powering the device. Its 6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a variable refresh is also great to look at, and the four-sensor camera array headlined by a 108 MP shooter takes amazing zoomed-in shots.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a device that offers a great display, a powerful SoC, and a versatile camera array, all powered by a 5000 mAh cell. View at Samsung

The Most Value for Money Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The S20 FE is a device that gets most of the core features you may look for in a smartphone right. It has a flagship-level Snapdragon 865 processor, a camera system that includes components that make a difference and not those tacked on to meet a goal or marketing term, and a battery that can power through a whole day of use.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Its 6.5-inch FHD AMOLED panel is great to look at, and the performance offered is acceptable for the price. But keep in mind, the device does have a polycarbonate back. View at Samsung

The Value for Money iPhone: Apple iPhone 11

If your wishlist for a device includes timely software updates, great hardware that can keep up with software demands, and an after-sales system that can efficiently fix almost every problem — all while not breaking the bank — the iPhone 11 is one of the best phones to get for such an experience.

It offers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, which doesn’t have FHD resolution, but this doesn’t speak for the quality of the panel, which is otherwise quite good. The camera setup on this device includes a 12MP shooter on the front, which plays a role in FaceID. And a combination of a 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide on the back. The A13 Bionic handles all the processing, supported by a 3110 mAh battery.

iPhone 11 iPhone 11 offers the A13 Bionic, new Face ID hardware, a dual-camera setup, a large battery, and quality-of-life features like an IP rating. These make it the perfect value-oriented iPhone to purchase for someone looking to get into the Apple ecosystem. View at Best Buy

The Point and Shoot King: Google Pixel 5

With the Pixel 5, Google has simplified its smartphone to reach a modest price tag. The mixed and matched components deliver what is arguably the best point-and-shoot smartphone camera with horsepower for day-to-day use.

The Pixel 5 features a 90Hz, FHD+ OLED display supported with a 4080 mAh battery coupled with a Snapdragon 765G. Its rear camera system consists of a 12MP wide sensor and 16MP ultra-wide pair that effectively showcase the supremacy Google holds over camera software algorithms. Advancements that Android 12 will be bringing to this device will also improve this experience further, and yes, Pixel devices are always first in line to receive the latest Android updates.

Google Pixel 5 If you need an easy point-and-shoot experience, Google Pixel 5 is a good mix of hardware to consider for its cost. A bonus is that Pixel phones are always first in line for the latest updates. View at Amazon

Budget 5G Offering from Samsung: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

If there’s one thing Samsung is known for, then that would be the displays on their smartphones. The A52 5G is a simple-looking device with a bright and vibrant 6.5-inch display capable of refreshing at 120Hz. It features a quad-camera system on the rear headline by a 64MP optically stabilized sensor. The device also has an IP67 rating to protect it from splashes of water and dust.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G The A52 5G is a great device that offers a toned-down flagship experience and brings several of Samsung's Galaxy S series features to the budget segment. View at Samsung

A Well Rounded 5G Option: Motorola One 5G Ace

If you’re looking for a device that offers a clean Android experience, while having hardware that has different priorities than what Google has to offer, Motorola is a great place to start looking.

The One 5G Ace has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and a Snapdragon 765G processor. While this phone may not be at the forefront for Android software updates like Google devices, its set of hardware is pretty well-rounded. The phone can also last your father for a whole day with its massive 5000 mAh battery.

Motorola One 5G Ace With its 6.7-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 765G processor, supported by a 5000 mAh battery, Motorola One 5G Ace is a device that can easily compete for a spot in your pocket. View at Amazon

Best Budget Point and Shoot Phone: Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a is a device with possibly the best camera at its price point. Like the Pixel 5, it offers a mix of specifications that can maintain a degree of performance that’s great for day-to-day use. When looking at competition in its price category, the phone also offers a clean software experience.

The device has a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel powered by a Snapdragon 730G. It has a 3140 mAh that can last a whole day for the average user. The rear camera system uses a 12MP sensor with dual-pixel technology.

Google Pixel 4a The simple-looking Google Pixel 4a brings a flagship-level camera and guarantees the latest version of Android at a lower cost. View at Amazon

Need more help?

While we believe these phones are the best gifts you should consider giving this father’s day, if you’re still having a hard time picking, here are some more of our thoughts.

If your father loves capturing videos, then any of the two iPhones on this list should be your top pick. If your budget lies somewhere between the cost of an iPhone 11 and an iPhone 12 Pro, then perhaps you may even consider buying an iPhone 12. The longevity added by Apple’s industry-leading software support is a bonus on top.

But if you’re bound to a budget and you believe your dad is the man who loves to test newer features, in that case, the S20 FE 5G is a good choice as its offers a 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, reverse wireless charging and a host of camera filters.

If your dad wouldn’t appreciate you spending a lot of money on smartphones, the well-rounded Google Pixel 4a is worth considering. It offers a clean UI, is first in line for software updates, and has a great camera to capture those important memories.