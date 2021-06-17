With Father’s Day just around the corner, a lot of you may be on the hunt for a gift that not only serves a purpose but also pleases your beloved dad. But mind you, with the endless number of options, picking the perfect gift can be a daunting task. So to help make your decision easier, listed below are nine items spread across various product categories, which we think are the best tech gifts you can give this year.

Best Tablet: iPad Air 4

Starting off this list is the 4th generation iPad Air which is available starting at $599. This device offers everything that you may expect from a premium tablet in 2021. Its performance headroom — made possible due to the A14 Bionic — can guarantee software support for at least the next five years, and its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display does well to bring a fresh breath of modernity to its design. The giant slab also brings a new level of versatility with a USB-C port, restricted to the Pro models in previous years.

iPad Air 4 The iPad Air 4 is a device that offers a complete experience with a powerful processor, Touch ID embedded in its power button, stereo speakers, a USB-C port, and long-term software support. View at Amazon

Best Earphones: Beats Studio Buds

The latest device in the Beats lineup of audio products, the Studio Buds, are a competitively priced TWS pair that cost just $149.99 but offers a host of features that make them comparable to the more expensive AirPods Pro. We believe this new gadget is a great pick because it works seamlessly, not only with Apple devices, but also with Android-based gadgets.

Beats Studio Buds Beats Studio Buds are a worthy addition to the Apple lineup of audio products. They bring ANC and great battery life at a price lower than the cost of AirPods Pro. View at Amazon

Best Speakers: Ultimate Ears Boom 3

Wireless speakers have become commonplace in many households, especially since they’ve become reasonably good in recent years. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is a Bluetooth speaker, great for indoor and outdoor listening, making it the perfect gift for a dad who loves adventure. The robust design, comfortable size, and waterproof exteriors make it a great travel companion.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is a waterproof speaker capable of producing good-sounding audio with a decent design and build materials. View at Amazon

Ideal Streaming Device: Fire TV Stick 4K

If you’ve found your dad watching shows on his phone or tablet because his TV doesn’t support running applications like Netflix, Prime Video, etc, the Fire Stick TV 4K will be a great addition not only for him, but for the entire household. It also has the added advantage of being able to ask Alexa to play whatever someone wishes to watch.

If your family is rooted in the Apple Ecosystem, you can also consider getting an Apple TV 4K.

Fire TV Stick 4K The perfect way to upgrade your TV at home to enjoy on-demand content in high-resolution formats and add Alexa functionality. View at Amazon

The All-round Smartphone: iPhone 12

Sometimes buying a smartphone can get confusing. But if you ask us, the iPhone 12 is a device that offers the best value in terms of performance and software support. With the A14 Bionic, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a dual-camera setup, and all-day battery life, this device can provide users with an experience that will not disappoint.

But if your father prefers a device away from the Apple realm, we recommend the OnePlus 9 Pro, which offers a great combination of hardware and software. But if you’re interested in checking out some more smartphone options, make sure to read our Father’s Day Smartphone Buying Guide or this article by our sister website XDA that goes over the best smartphone options currently available.

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 with the A14 Bionic, dual-camera system and software support is the device to pick if you're looking for a hassle-free smartphone experience. View at Best Buy

The Smartwatch to buy: Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 is arguably the most well-rounded smartwatch available in the market today. It offers a great SoC that can handle almost any processing task thrown at it, and it has well-integrated fitness, social, and safety features in its software. Pair it with an iPhone, and users have a device that can help reduce screen time or the number of times someone picks up their phone.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch to use with an Android device, make sure to read our Father’s Day Smartwatch Gift Guide. But in case those options aren’t the best picks for you, we recommend waiting until Google or other OEMs unveil hardware that will make use of the new Wear software.

Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 6 is a device that brings the best smartwatch experience to life due to its seamless integration with iPhone. View at Amazon

Best Powerbank: Anker PowerCore+

The sheer number of wireless devices involved in our daily lives is ever-increasing, and staying on top of their charge levels can be difficult for most people. This is where a Powerbank can come in handy. We recommend the Anker PowerCore+ because it has a rated capacity of 26800mAh and can provide up to 45W of power due to its support for the USB-PD standard.

Anker PowerCore+ The Anker PowerCore+ is a versatile gadget, great to charge up your devices with its 45W output and IQ technology. View at Amazon

Best Laptop Stand: iVoler Laptop Holder

With remote work being the norm for the last year and a half, if your dad has been spending a lot of time sitting at his desk, the chances are he may have got a stand to ease the strain on his neck. But if that’s not the case, the iVoler Laptop Holder is a riser that can keep his computer close at hand while offering an increase in height which makes looking at his computer a lot easier.

The iVoler Laptop Holder offers six locking points allowing for several degrees of adjustments. Its ability to be folded into a small bar-like shape is another plus as this makes it convenient to put into a bag and carry around.

iVoler Laptop Holder The iVoler is a simple aluminum stand that gets the job done and can also work with tablets. View at Amazon

Best USB-C Hub: Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2

The transition to USB-C and the rise of thin-and-light computers brought about an accelerated growth of the USB hub market. If your dad owns any of the newer Mac devices or a Windows device with limited ports, then the Satechi Aluminium Multi-Port V2 is a great accessory to own. Its array of connections include three USB-A ports, two slots for SD cards (micro and standard), an HDMI out, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a USB-C port that allows for pass-through charging of up to 60W.

Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 The Satechi Aluminium Multi-Port V2 features six ports and is a gadget available in three color options that matches the MacBook lineup. View at Amazon

These items you see listed are those which we believe are the best tech gifts you should consider buying this Father’s Day.