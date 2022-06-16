Father’s Day deals will get you up to 27 percent savings on Ring products

We keep receiving amazing deals thanks to Father’s Day. The latest deals include various Ring products. You will find several variants of the Ring Video Doorbell, which now starts at $52 after scoring a 20 percent discount that will help you keep $13 in your pocket. This will get you the Ring Video Doorbell Wired version, which is a convenient product that will use the existing doorbell wiring from your home to work. It has a compact design and will pair with your Ring Chime to let you hear audio alerts in your home. However, the Ring Chime doesn’t come included in this offer.

And don’t worry, you don’t have to buy the Ring Chime, as the Ring Video Doorbell will also be able to notify you when someone is at your door if you have a compatible Alexa device. If you don’t have one, check out the bundle that features a Ring Video Doorbell plus a third-generation Echo Dot for $77 after scoring a 26 percent discount.

The next best option comes as the Ring Video Doorbell base model released in 2020. This model features 1080p video, improved motion detection, and an $85 price tag that will get you $15 savings. And if you want a higher-end option, you can also opt for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 that sells for $170 after receiving a $30 discount representing 15 percent savings.

Suppose you want to take your home security to the next level. In that case, you can also check out the latest deals on the second-generation Ring Alarm 5-piece kit that now goes for $150 after picking up a $50 discount. This model features one base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. You can also add a third-generation Echo to your kit for $75, which will get you $65 savings.

If you want more protection, you should consider going for the 8-piece kit that goes for $188 after a $62 discount, or get the 14-piece kit for $250 and save $80. The 8-piece kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender. In contrast, the 14-piece kit comes with one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender.